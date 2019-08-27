Wildcats back to work after loss

It’s a new week in Enterprise following a 34-31 home loss to North Miami Beach last Friday where the Chargers engineered a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Wildcats.
Now the ‘Cats focus shifts toward Charles Henderson -- which defeated Pike County 12-6 last week -- and another week of practice.
For Enterprise, this is another week of what Head Coach Rick Darlington called a “process” at last week’s Quarterback Club held prior to the North Miami Beach game.
“The whole thing -- to quote coach (Nick) Saban (University of Alabama head coach) -- is a process,” Darlington said. “It’s not just a process of trying to build a team that wins games and makes you proud. Above that, we’re trying to build men to make this town and this country proud.”
He addressed his expectations for the game at that meeting of the Quarterback Club. Though the Wildcats came up short of Darlington’s goal, they represented the school and themselves well.
“Going out, we expect to win,” he said. “We’ve got a big sign going out to the field that says, ‘Those who expect to win have already begun to conquer.’ But we might not win, because every time high school football in America is played half the teams win, half the teams lose. So it’s a 50/50 deal.
“What I’d like for you guys to know is that these kids really want to win. That’s one of the things I’ve always tried to reflect in my feelings -- I want to win; I hate to lose. But if we don’t win, I want to handle it in a classy way. We’re going to shake the other team’s hands. We’re going to salute the band while they play the Alma Mater and the fight song. We’re going to talk to them and tell them we love them and we’re going to come back out and practice again on Monday.”
More information about the matchup between Enterprise and Charles Henderson will be available later this week.
