Enterprise will get a final regular season test against a top-tier team with a road trip to the Class 7A, No. 5-ranked Theodore Bobcats (8-1) tonight.
The Wildcats (4-5) have won two straight games, including a playoff-clinching 22-14 victory over Jeff Davis last week. Because of the win — and the way the schedule shapes up — the Wildcats will take back-to-back trips to Mobile County, starting with tonight’s game at Theodore and continuing with the first playoff contest at Mobile’s McGill-Toolen.
Theodore should essentially serve as playoff preparation for Enterprise, as the Bobcats are another tough test that concludes a regular season full of tough tests for the Wildcats.
Theodore — led by a suffocating defense — has held opponents to single digits (including two shutouts) in six of its last seven games. Over that period, the only game the Bobcats gave up double digits turned out to be a 17-6 loss to undefeated McGill-Toolen, which plays in the same region with Theodore and is the top seed to Theodore’s No. 2 seed.
For Enterprise, it’s a tough ask to defeat the top two teams in Class 7A, Region 1 in back-to-back weeks, but the Wildcats have steadily improved over the course of the season. After a difficult stretch of games in September, in which several Wildcats were also battling injuries, Enterprise turned a corner with a 29-27 upset of R.E. Lee at Cramton Bowl.
Reasons for the win — and last week’s win — were obvious: the Wildcats improved on both sides of the wall. Defensively, focus has been on stopping explosive plays, shutting down the run and getting off the field on third down. It wasn’t always perfect in last week’s win against Jeff Davis, but Enterprise forced four turnovers and held JD to three-and-out a few times in the contest. Romaine McFarland, Josh McCray, LZ Leonard and Robert Ellis were big defensively for the Wildcats in the last contest.
Offensively, the Wildcats have continued to install new formations and looks against opposing teams.
The typical playmakers — McCray, Jackson Darlington, Jared Smith, Mykel Johnson — are there for Enterprise, but several guys have emerged as legitimate threats in an offense that is distributing the ball all over the field.
Last week, some of the playmakers were Larry Magwood — playing fullback — and K.J. Couch from his receiver position.
Enterprise will look for more plays tonight from a group that has won four games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
