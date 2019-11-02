THEODORE -- Enterprise scored three touchdowns in a span of 3:50 deep in the fourth quarter and rallied for a dramatic, 28-27, victory at Class 7A No. 6 Theodore Friday night at C.A. Douglas Field.
Theodore led 21-0 at halftime and was leading 27-7 when it scored on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats blocked the extra point kick on the early fourth quarter score and it would later turn out to be pivotal.
Enterprise, which picked up three fourth quarter turnovers on defense, began its comeback with a 25-yard Jackson Darlington to Jerad Smith touchdown pass with 5:54 left in the game to complete a 30-yard drive. Hunter Perry converted the extra point kick. Ironically, due to an EHS penalty, the drive was only 19 yards.
After recovering the kickoff at the Theodore 18, the Wildcats scored again 30 seconds later with 5:24 left on a Josh McCray 2-yard run. Perry again nailed the extra point kick, closing the gap to 27-21.
LZ Leonard intercepted a Bobcat pass with 3:39 remaining, leading to a 26-yard scoring drive on the next possession. Mykel Johnson scored on a 4-yard TD run with 2:04 left. Perry added the extra-point kick to push Enterprise in front.
Theodore returned the kickoff to the Enterprise 36, but four plays netted a loss of four yards. Enterprise had to punt again, but Theodore was unable to do anything in the waning moments.
The Wildcat defense, after allowing 200 yards in the first quarter, buckled down and allowed only 91 yards in the final three quarters.
The Bobcats had led 21-0 with 4:19 still left in the first quarter.
McCray posted Enterprise’s first touchdown on a 3-yard run in the first minute of the third quarter, cutting the Bobcats lead to 21-7.
The Wildcats (5-5) travel to Mobile next week to play at McGill-Toolen (Lipscomb Park) for a Class 7A first-round playoff game. The Yellow Jackets ended Enterprise’s season in 2016, 2015 and 2012 in the state playoffs.
Ricky Adams contributed to this report.
