Wildcats dominate Enterprise Invitational

The Enterprise Lady Wildcats went undefeated in the Enterprise Invitational over the weekend and won the tournament for the second straight year.
Enterprise (13-6) defeated Class 4A state-ranked Providence Christian 25-22, 25-23 to claim the top spot.
The Lady Wildcats took down UMS-Wright 25-13, 25-10, Kinston 25-8, 25-19 and Andalusia 25-6, 25-18 in pool play. They defeated Geneva in the Gold Bracket semifinals 25-12, 25-5 before meeting Providence Christian in the finals.
“We had a good weekend,” said Enterprise head coach Janie Wiggins. “It was a total team effort. We utilized our entire squad, and I feel like we worked well during this past week of practice. We were struggling with making too many errors as a team, and I feel like we improved in that area.”
Wiggins said the team was ultimately focused on improving their play and not necessarily on the scoreboard.
“The players just trusted in the process and focused on those areas that needed improvement, and I felt like that contributed to our success,” she said.
For the tournament, Morgan Harrelson had seven aces, 13 kills, two blocks and a team high 51 assists and 23 digs, Ali Wiggins had 38 assists, a team-high 23 kills, 13 digs and two blocks and Mya Carter had a team-high eight aces plus 22 kills and three blocks.
Also for EHS, Hannah Chang had 11 kills and a team-high four blocks. Sammie Neuwien and Tatiana Bonilla both had five aces and Bonilla added 19 digs. Rhiannon Keck had 10 kills and Zationna Horne had two blocks.
This week features two region games for the Lady Wildcats against Jeff Davis, tonight at home, and Prattville on Sept. 19. Enterprise has not met either team this season.
“(Jeff Davis) is a very athletic team,” Wiggins said. “They hustle and they play with aggressiveness. Prattville is scrappy and aggressive, too, and they play together well as a team. They actually won our Silver Bracket in the Enterprise Invitational but we didn’t encounter them.”
Prattville defeated G.W. Long in the Silver Bracket finals 25-20, 25-17.
After the two region games, Enterprise will travel to the Birmingham area for a tournament.
