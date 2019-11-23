Quentin Hayes had 15 points and Josh McCray nine to lead Enterprise on Friday night to a 40-35 victory over Charles Henderson.

Devin Parker had 24 points and Keith Wheeler had 11 for Charles Henderson.

Varsity GirlsCharles Henderson 58,

Enterprise 20

Samira Moore and Niaira Jones both had 18 points and K.K. Hobdy had 13 to lead the Trojan win.

Jayde Pena led Enterprise with 10 points.

Fort Walton (Fla.) 53,

Enterprise 24

Alehzia McClain had 12 points to lead Enterprise in a loss Thursday night.

