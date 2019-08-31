TROY -- Enterprise picked up a 50-22 road win last Friday over Charles Henderson, racking up over 500 yards of total offense, ending a nine-game losing streak in the process.
The win is Enterprise’s first since Aug. 31, 2018, and the largest margin of victory since defeating Smiths Station 42-8 in October 2017.
Jackson Darlington, Josh McCray and Mykel Johnson were a huge part of the Wildcats’ success as the trio contributed to all but one Enterprise touchdown.
The Wildcats (1-1) jumped out to a 22-6 lead at the half. Johnson got the first score -- a bruising 10-yard run -- just two plays after he shrugged off two Trojan defenders for a 31-yard gain. Enterprise went for two after that score and Darlington got it to make the score 8-0.
After a Charles Henderson touchdown (missed PAT), Enterprise responded. Darlington faked a jet sweep to McCray and found a wide-open Terrell Hudson in the middle of the field for a 34-yard score. Hunter Perry’s PAT was true to take a 15-6 lead.
Darlington found McCray in the corner of the end zone later in the half for a 17-yard score.
In the second half, Charles Henderson went to the pass on the opening drive and threatened to make it a game. After driving into the red zone, the Trojans powered it in from 17 yards out and hit the two on a pass play to bring the score to 22-14.
McCray responded with a four-yard TD, and Darlington padded the lead early in the fourth quarter with his own four-yard TD. He added another with 6:29 remaining in the fourth after the Wildcats forced a fumble on a kickoff and recovered.
Charles Henderson scored a final time with 4:37 remaining.
The Wildcats closed out the game with a one-yard TD run from Cam’Ron Cowart.
Darlington rushed 14 times for 57 yards and two TDs and was 9-of-14 passing for 150 yards and two more TDs.
McCray had 24 carries for 135 yards and a TD and four catches for 55 yards and a TD. He also completed one pass for 55 yards and hauled in an interception on defense.
Johnson had 20 carries, 135 yards and a TD and two catches for 62 yards.
Jaylon Webster also had n interception.
Enterprise did allow over 300 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Enterprise visits Auburn’s Duck Samford Stadium Friday. The Tigers are 1-1, but haven’t lost at home to Enterprise since 2006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.