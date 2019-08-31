Enterprise Wildcats

Enterprise’s Dortaveon Turner brings down a Charles Henderson running back for a loss.

TROY -- Enterprise picked up a 50-22 road win last Friday over Charles Henderson, racking up over 500 yards of total offense, ending a nine-game losing streak in the process.

The win is Enterprise’s first since Aug. 31, 2018, and the largest margin of victory since defeating Smiths Station 42-8 in October 2017.

Jackson Darlington, Josh McCray and Mykel Johnson were a huge part of the Wildcats’ success as the trio contributed to all but one Enterprise touchdown.

The Wildcats (1-1) jumped out to a 22-6 lead at the half. Johnson got the first score -- a bruising 10-yard run -- just two plays after he shrugged off two Trojan defenders for a 31-yard gain. Enterprise went for two after that score and Darlington got it to make the score 8-0.

After a Charles Henderson touchdown (missed PAT), Enterprise responded. Darlington faked a jet sweep to McCray and found a wide-open Terrell Hudson in the middle of the field for a 34-yard score. Hunter Perry’s PAT was true to take a 15-6 lead.

Darlington found McCray in the corner of the end zone later in the half for a 17-yard score.

In the second half, Charles Henderson went to the pass on the opening drive and threatened to make it a game. After driving into the red zone, the Trojans powered it in from 17 yards out and hit the two on a pass play to bring the score to 22-14.

McCray responded with a four-yard TD, and Darlington padded the lead early in the fourth quarter with his own four-yard TD. He added another with 6:29 remaining in the fourth after the Wildcats forced a fumble on a kickoff and recovered.

Charles Henderson scored a final time with 4:37 remaining.

The Wildcats closed out the game with a one-yard TD run from Cam’Ron Cowart.

Darlington rushed 14 times for 57 yards and two TDs and was 9-of-14 passing for 150 yards and two more TDs.

McCray had 24 carries for 135 yards and a TD and four catches for 55 yards and a TD. He also completed one pass for 55 yards and hauled in an interception on defense.

Johnson had 20 carries, 135 yards and a TD and two catches for 62 yards.

Jaylon Webster also had n interception.

Enterprise did allow over 300 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Enterprise visits Auburn’s Duck Samford Stadium Friday. The Tigers are 1-1, but haven’t lost at home to Enterprise since 2006.

