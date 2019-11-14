Basketball season is already in full swing again for the Enterprise Wildcats, and head coach Rhett Harrelson isn’t focused on numbers.
One season removed from his most successful at the helm of the program, Harrelson said he expects his players to focus on what they need to do.
“There’s no number of wins and losses (as far as our goals for this season),” the third-year head coach said. “I’m not focused on that. It’s just about getting better with our approach, with our mindset — getting ready to play and really just taking care of business in the classroom, on the court at practice and in games, and at home. Do all those things and everything else will take care of itself.”
The Wildcats finished 24-9 last season and were the Class 7A, Area 3 runner-ups. They advanced to the Elite 8 of the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Tournament.
In Harrelson’s first season, the Wildcats finished 16-10 — an improvement from an 8-15 finish the year prior and evidence of his positive footprint on the program.
This season, Enterprise got things started with a home game versus Montgomery’s Carver High School. The Wildcats lost the game 68-56, but were able to get quality play from juniors who stepped up in the absence of senior all-state power forward Dallas Howell, nursing an ACL injury he sustained during the off-season in February.
Senior Dominic York had 15 points, while Quentin Hayes and Jalen Cunningham had 11 and 10 points, respectively. Hayes also had seven rebounds.
Cunningham and Hayes are both football players on a basketball squad featuring six football players, and the Wildcats were entering the Carver game with those players having limited practice time due to Enterprise’s postseason appearance and road game at McGill-Toolen on Friday.
“We brought those players in over the weekend — not that I made them,” Harrelson said. “They wanted to get in here and get some shots up and get ready to go for basketball. I’m really proud of the way those football guys came in and competed.”
As far as the juniors who made an impact in the Carver game, Harrelson mentioned Simonique Harper, Damarion Holt and Jay Sconiers as key contributors — likely for the rest of the season.
“Holt hadn’t played varsity at all,” he said.
“He came in, led us in minutes and took care of the ball most of the game. We’re expecting him to continue to be a good ball-handler for us. We were able to get some guys without any varsity experience some experience on Monday night, and I’m looking forward to seeing those guys continue to contribute.”
The Wildcats remain hopeful that Howell will return by December.
“He’s doing as well as he can right now,” Harrelson said. “He’s got a checkup here in the next week to see if he can start practicing and doing some things live in half-court situations. We’ll know more once we see how that checkup goes.”
Enterprise returns to action this Friday against Dothan. The game begins at 7 p.m. immediately after the EHS girls’ game at 5:30 p.m.
