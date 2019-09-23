Wildcats get commanding win at Bobcat Invitational

The Enterprise High School cross country team dominated at the Bobcat Invitational last Thursday with both the girls and boys teams finishing first by a significant margin.
The boys team amassed a perfect 15 points in the 5K race, and the girls had 17 points.
Several Wildcat runners at all levels set personal records.
Each team had the top three finishers. For the boys, Tyler Rathburn set a 5K personal record clocking 16:02.42, while Henry Templin clocked 16:41.31 and William Kim clocked 16:50.48. For the girls, Natalie Warner set a personal record clocking 20:27.88. Following her were Lauren Rodgers (21:32.22) and Kayleigh Riordan (21:41.63).
Overall, the girls finished with a team average of 21:27 -- ahead of second place Dothan (24:41), Pleasant Home (30:02) and Kinston (33:07). The boys had a team average of 16:49, ahead of second place Wicksburg (19:27), Dothan (19:58), Pleasant Home (20:59) and Opp (21:30).
Claiming the fourth, fifth and sixth best times for the boys were Enterprise runners Brett Tessay (17:08.53), Rajon Dahale (17:24.57), and Ben de Hoyos (17:29.53). Connor Allen finished ninth with a time of 18:57.78, while Bowden Michael (19:19.84) and Cadis Ammons (19.21.99) finished 11th and 12th.
Claiming the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth for the girls were Alaura de Hoyos (21:45.53), Evelyn Holmes-Smith (21:49.57), Amadeua Thompson (21:56.73) and Mirna Thompson (21:57.80). Also finishing inside the top-15 were Stella Retherford (22:47.82) in 10th and Emma McCrea (22:51.31) in 11th, as well as Sarah Winekoff (23:07) in 13th and Madisen James (23:14.32) in 15th.
Enterprise will compete next at the Oak Mountain Invitational on Sept. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.