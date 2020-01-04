Damarion Holt had 14 points and Dallas Howell had 13 to lead Enterprise, but it was clutch scoring by Quentin Hayes that helped the Wildcats earn a 55-48 victory over Carroll.
Hayes had five points off two layups and a free throw in the final minutes to help Enterprise (12-7) hold off the Eagles.
Daniel Pruitt had 16 points and Bryson Dawkins had 12 for Carroll (17-6).
Varsity Girls
Enterprise 51, Carroll 43
Enterprise won its second straight game, downing Carroll 51-43 in Ozark.
The Wildcats trailed 17-16 after the first quarter and were down 31-25 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles 15-4 in the third quarter to go up 40-35. Defense sparked EHS as Nicole Higgins took three charging calls on Carroll and Alayna Dean and Jadyn Williams one each.
Alehzia McClain led EHS (5-13) with 24 points and Riley McCollough and Higgins had 10 points each.
Zyisha Carson had 19 points for Carroll (11-4). Jordyn Crews added 10 points.
JV Boys
Carroll 52,
Enterprise 49
Jamarrion Belcher scored 12 points and Da’quan Ferebee and Jordan Killings scored 10 points each for Carroll.
