SMITHS STATION -- Enterprise (2-2, 1-1) overcame a two-score deficit and got a couple of big kicks from Hunter Perry en route to a 27-24 win over Smiths Station.
Perry -- the only Wildcat scoring points in the second half -- booted kicks of 34 and 45 yards to help Enterprise outlast the Panthers in the Class 7A, Region 2 battle.
Smiths Station scored on a 44-yard pass play late in the final quarter, but Enterprise grabbed the onside kick and controlled the ball the rest of the game.
The Wildcats tallied over 400 yards of total offense -- nearly 380 on the ground -- and picked up 19 first downs. Defensively, they allowed 267 total yards.
Smiths Station jumped out to a 14-0 lead in a first quarter that saw Enterprise quarterback/fullback Jackson Darlington fumble the ball away twice, once for a Smiths Station scoop and score.
The Wildcats came alive in the second quarter with scoring runs of 57 yards from Mykel Johnson, 39 yards from Darlington and 21 yards from Cole Killingsworth.
Smiths Station had no answer for Killingsworth, a hammerback who is usually a lead blocker, on the interior. Killingsworth received several direct snaps and gutted the Panthers’ defense for 66 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
After building a 21-14 lead at the half, Enterprise never trailed again.
Johnson led the way on the ground with 155 yards and a score on 15 carries.
The Wildcats were penalized 13 times for more than 100 yards.
Enterprise will return home this week to battle Prattville (2-1, 0-1).
- - -
STANDINGS
Class 7A, Region 2
All Region
Lee-Montgomery 4-0 2-0
Central-Phenix City 3-1 2-0
Auburn 2-2 1-1
Enterprise 2-2 1-1
Prattville 2-1 0-1
Jeff Davis 0-3 0-1
Smiths Station 2-2 0-2
Last week’s results
Enterprise 27, Smiths Station 21
Lee-Montgomery 19, Auburn 14
Central-Phenix City 45, Prattville 20
Jeff Davis OPEN
This week’s schedule
Friday, Sept. 20
Prattville at Enterprise
Lee-Montgomery at Smiths Station
Opelika at Central-Phenix City
Saturday, Sept. 21
Auburn at Jeff Davis
