Hunter Perry kicked a pair of field goals to help Enterprise hold off Smiths Station.

SMITHS STATION -- Enterprise (2-2, 1-1) overcame a two-score deficit and got a couple of big kicks from Hunter Perry en route to a 27-24 win over Smiths Station.

Perry -- the only Wildcat scoring points in the second half -- booted kicks of 34 and 45 yards to help Enterprise outlast the Panthers in the Class 7A, Region 2 battle.

Smiths Station scored on a 44-yard pass play late in the final quarter, but Enterprise grabbed the onside kick and controlled the ball the rest of the game.

The Wildcats tallied over 400 yards of total offense -- nearly 380 on the ground -- and picked up 19 first downs. Defensively, they allowed 267 total yards.

Smiths Station jumped out to a 14-0 lead in a first quarter that saw Enterprise quarterback/fullback Jackson Darlington fumble the ball away twice, once for a Smiths Station scoop and score.

The Wildcats came alive in the second quarter with scoring runs of 57 yards from Mykel Johnson, 39 yards from Darlington and 21 yards from Cole Killingsworth.

Smiths Station had no answer for Killingsworth, a hammerback who is usually a lead blocker, on the interior. Killingsworth received several direct snaps and gutted the Panthers’ defense for 66 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

After building a 21-14 lead at the half, Enterprise never trailed again.

Johnson led the way on the ground with 155 yards and a score on 15 carries.

The Wildcats were penalized 13 times for more than 100 yards.

Enterprise will return home this week to battle Prattville (2-1, 0-1).

STANDINGS

Class 7A, Region 2

                All          Region

Lee-Montgomery            4-0          2-0

Central-Phenix City         3-1          2-0

Auburn 2-2          1-1

Enterprise           2-2          1-1

Prattville              2-1          0-1

Jeff Davis             0-3          0-1

Smiths Station   2-2          0-2

Last week’s results

Enterprise 27, Smiths Station 21

Lee-Montgomery 19, Auburn 14

Central-Phenix City 45, Prattville 20

Jeff Davis OPEN

This week’s schedule

Friday, Sept. 20

Prattville at Enterprise

Lee-Montgomery at Smiths Station

Opelika at Central-Phenix City

Saturday, Sept. 21

Auburn at Jeff Davis

