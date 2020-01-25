Dallas Howell scored 21 points to help Enterprise win its Class 7A, Area 3 finale in blowout fashion — 76-36 — over Prattville, which will force several coin flips to determine seeding for the area tournament.
Enterprise (14-11), Prattville (14-12) and Jeff Davis each finished area play at 2-4 behind undefeated Robert E. Lee. Monday, coin flips will determine the seeding.
Damarion Holt scored 12 points and Quentin Hayes added 11 for the Wildcats, who lost by 10 points in Prattville last Friday night. The Cats played 10 players and nine of them scored. Josh McCray scored 8 points and Jalen Cunningham, Jared Smith and Dominic York added 6 points each.
The Wildcats led 21-10 after the first quarter and 35-20 at halftime. They outscored the Lions in the second half 41-16.
It was Enterprise’s largest margin of victory since it beat Red Level in the 2017 season.
Zion Chapel 41, Elba 37Brady Cobb scored 12 points and Billy Heap had 8 to lead Zion Chapel (12-11), which finished a two-game, seasonal sweep of Elba (2-11).
Kinston 65, New Brockton 54Ayden Wallace had 14 points, Cale Sumblin 12 and Owen Patterson 9 for Kinston (3-13).
Tariq Walker led New Brockton (3-16) with 30 points.
Girls Enterprise 53, Prattville 20
Harmony Baker had 18 points, Alehzia McClain 16 and Nicole Higgins 8 to lead Enterprise (8-17, 3-3) in a Class 7A, Area 3 win.
The Wildcats had already clinched the No. 3 seed for the area tournament.
Kinston 59, New Brockton 14Faith Peters had 18 points and Kelsi Cardwell 16 to lead Kinston (10-5).
Paula McKenna had 5 points to lead New Brockton (0-18).
Elba 39, Zion Chapel 22Elba seized a 17-1 lead at the end of the first quarter in rolling to the win. Jaylyn Baker led Elba (16-6) with 9 points and Freeda Hooks had seven as nine different players scored.
Kaylen McAllister had 10 points to lead Zion Chapel (7-13).
