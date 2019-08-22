Wildcats set to battle Chargers

A new era of football for the Enterprise High School Wildcats will officially start Friday under the lights of Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m.
Many fans have been anticipating the first game of Rick Darlington’s tenure -- a battle against the North Miami Beach Chargers -- and have been waiting to see Darlington’s impact on the EHS program.
The game is part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s “week zero.” Though schools can play jamborees as part of zero week, the game between Enterprise and North Miami Beach is a standard regular-season contest.
Both teams are playing after a void left from Dothan’s consolidation with Northview forced a scheduling change, Enterprise Athletic Director Trent Trawick confirmed.
While this will be the first time Enterprise has faced North Miami Beach, Darlington has some familiarity with the program as his Apopka team played the Miami team -- led by head coach Jeff Bertani -- in 2011-12.
The Chargers were 4-8 under Bertani last year and enter the season with a new starting quarterback, but return their two top tailbacks in Keyon Pierre and David Alize. Defensively, the Chargers return a few key starters including junior safety D’mor Jean Baptiste.
Offensively for the Wildcats, fans should see Darlington’s single-wing attack led by quarterback/fullback Jackson Darlington. Defensively, Robert Ellis and Jaylon Webster could contribute in a big way for Enterprise.
Downtown Pep Rally
Tonight, Enterprise High School will host the annual Downtown Pep Rally signifying the kick off of Enterprise athletics.
The pep rally begins at 7 p.m. around the Boll Weevil Monument, and Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones said Tuesday the street will close at 6 p.m. During the pep rally, all fall sports and cheerleaders from Enterprise High School, Coppinville Junior High and Dauphin Junior High as well as the EHS Big Blue Band will be recognized.
