Ten Enterprise High student-athletes signed scholarships at the school’s first official signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
Most of the athletes had already had smaller signing ceremonies at the school.
The signees were Emilia Smith, UAB, golf; Mattie Bowden, Wallace-Dothan, softball; Elizabeth Williams, Alabama State, softball; Tatiana Bonilla, Coastal Alabama-South, volleyball; Morgan Harrelson, Coastal Alabama-South, volleyball; Ali Wiggins, Coastal Alabama-South, volleyball; Cooper Charlton, South Alabama, football; Jackson Darlington, Air Force Academy, football; Fernando Diaz, Delta State, football; and Kadarrious McCray, University of Pikeville, football.
The most recent commitments were football players Charlton, Diaz and McCray.
Enterprise High head football coach Rick Darlington talked about the day.
“This is really a first-class thing,” the coach said. “I’m very thankful to get to be part of my first one here. It’s really neat to see so much school support for all the athletes in all the sports. It’s a special day for these guys and ladies.”
He talked about his recent signees.
“Cooper Charlton is a deep snapper, but he also played center and tight end for us and is a great baseball player,” Darlington said. “On top of that, I think he’s one of our meanest players. When he came back from injury this year he got in a blocking and tackling drill and before too long had started a bunch of fights — and that’s not such a bad thing.”
Cooper is the son of Dr. Scott and Ashley Charlton. He played football at EHS for four years and on the varsity the past three seasons. He was 100 percent on successful snaps from grades 7-10; 98 percent as a junior and was 100 percent as a senior.
Going into his senior year at the Kohl’s Underclassman Invitational, Cooper was rated 10th in the nation among long snappers for the class of 2020.
Coach Darlington said he heard about Fernando Diaz before he ever met him.
“The other coaches talked about what a special young man he was, what a great player he was,” the head coach said. “But what I found out is Fernando’s very humble. … He was such an important player for us as an offensive lineman and a captain. He’s got a great future at Delta State, but he’s also got a great future as a father and husband. I’m proud I got to coach him this year.”
Fernando is the son of Maria Ramirez. He played football for the past three years. As a senior, he had 33 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns. He was second-team all-state as a junior and a senior and was a Dothan Eagle Super 12 player this season.
Kaderrious “K.D.” McCray is a linebacker who will play at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky.
“I learned today his name was Kadarrious,” Darlington joked. “I got a text from a guidance counselor bragging about how great he was, and I said, ‘Who is Kadarrious McCray? Oh, it’s KD.’
“And he is great. He’s such a wonderful young man, always smiling, always respectful. He had a torn ACL last year. Once we got him in the lineup our defense really picked it up a notch. He’ll do great, but no matter how he does, he’ll appreciate getting to go to college and getting his education.”
This was the first of two or three large, formal signing ceremonies the school plans this spring.
