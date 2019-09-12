The Enterprise Wildcats (1-2, 0-1) will look to rebound from last week’s loss, with their third consecutive road trip, this to visit the Smiths Station Panthers (2-1, 0-1) tonight in another Class 7A, Region 2 battle.
Both Enterprise and Smiths Station are trying to shake off 44-0 losses to Auburn and Central-Phenix City, respectively.
Last week, Enterprise rushed 51 times for 156 yards and completed just 1-of-5 passes for 3 yards. The Wildcats also put the ball on the turf numerous times, losing one fumble.
For the Panthers, it was a similar story against the defending state champion Red Devils. The Panthers gained only 53 total yards, and ended the night with -2 passing yards. They were led by starting tailback Corey Minton, who picked up 33 yards on five carries.
An area of emphasis for the Wildcats will be third down.
Perhaps the biggest stat from last week’s Enterprise game was the third-down conversion rate of the Wildcats. At 4-of-18 on the night, Enterprise’s inability to consistently stay on the field left the defense to contend with a balanced attack from Auburn.
Defensively, the Wildcats were mostly solid on third downs but Auburn converted twice on three of their fourth down attempts.
Head coach Rick Darlington has stressed numerous times that he wants his players to continue to battle and continue to improve.
The Wildcats will look to regroup at Panther Stadium at 7 p.m. tonight.
After this final game of a three-game road stretch, Enterprise gets three straight home games and then a bye week.
