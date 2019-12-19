Enterprise’s varsity boys basketball team worked on itself early in the week.
The Wildcats (6-5) will close the week with three games in three days, beginning tonight against Blount in a tournament at Daphne High School. Head coach Rhett Harrelson said it was good to have several consecutive days of practice.
“We’ve been going, going, going,” the coach said earlier this week. “We played Friday on the road and got beat. We’ll practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and get our legs back under us. It’s good to get back in the gym, practice on us, focus on us, continue to work on the things we need to get better at.”
Harrelson repeated what he’d like to see more from his Wildcats — consistency.
“We’ve shown we can be really good at times at executing on offense and defense.
“But we have periods where we don’t do the things that we practice,” he said. “Really, the consistency being able to sustain, being able to execute offensively and defensively for four quarters — not just two quarters — or for an entire quarter and not just five minutes of the quarter. Being more consistent with our approach.”
Harrelson knows that ability to sustain and execute is there. He just wants to see more of it.
“We look at that stuff on film and see where we’re really good, but we also the stuff on film where we’re making errors and not in the right spots, not cutting hard enough, not cutting the ball off defensively,” the coach said. “Those are some of the things we’ve got to clean up and improve this weekend in Daphne.”
It’s a mini tournament season for the Wildcats. They’ve already participated in the Thompson Thanksgiving Invitational. Their trip to Daphne is at the Coach Bailey Yelding Jr. Classic.
Late next week, after Christmas, Enterprise will play in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. The Wildcats are being prepared for a tough area gauntlet.
After Thursday’s game against Blount, the Cats will play either Northridge of Tuscaloosa — who they beat in the Thompson tournament — or Pine Forest (Florida.).
“Northridge is a really good team, really talented team. I don’t know too much about Pine Forest,” Harrelson said. “They play the game before us on Thursday so we’ll at least see them play before we get ready to go.”
Saturday’s opponent will come from the other side of the bracket.
