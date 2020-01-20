Enterprise sophomore Zach McFarland won the 113-weight class at the Smiths Station Invitational Saturday.
McFarland won four matches, including an 11-4 decision in the championship contest over Pace Academy’s George Blaha.
The Wildcat wrestler had an opening-round bye then earned a pin over River Greene of Swainsboro (Ga.), a 6-0 victory over Pace Academy’s Ben Schiffer and a 4-3 decision over Drake McMinn of Lee County (Ga.) to reach the finals.
Also at the tournament, Enterprise’s Cody Kirk finished as runner-up at 106 pounds with a 4-1 record. He pinned Santiago Mayic of Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) then beat Russell County’s Preston Love 7-4 before pinning Jake Bishop of Swainsboro, Ga., in the first period. Kirk won a semifinal match 12-4 over Jet Le of Shaw (Ga.) before losing a 16-4 decision to Russell County’s Shelby Fugate in the championship.
Xavier Torres was the only other Enterprise wrestler to earn an on-mat win Saturday, beating Aaron Tarver of Kendrick (Ga.) in a 152-pound weight class consolation match on a pin 22 seconds into the third period. Torres, though, lost his next match and finished 1-2.
All the other EHS wrestlers went 0-2 on the mat: Layton Smith (106), David Best (113), Loriah Castro (126), Terrance Brown (132), Kenneth Leib (145), Samuel Mason (160), Lucas Hale (170), Joey Tarlavsky (220) and Dakotah Barber (285).
Enterprise earned 55 points to finish 17th out of 23 teams at the tourney. Lee County (Ga.) won the tournament with 253 points.
