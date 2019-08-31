JACK -- Nathan Grantham returned the opening kickoff 90 yards to jumpstart Zion Chapel, which led 20-7 and held on for the win.
Brockston Bragg and Austin Johns had rushing touchdowns for the Rebels.
The Zion Chapel defense forced five Red Level turnovers.
The Rebels (1-0) visit Goshen (1-0) Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.