Zion Chapel Rebels

JACK -- Nathan Grantham returned the opening kickoff 90 yards to jumpstart Zion Chapel, which led 20-7 and held on for the win.

Brockston Bragg and Austin Johns had rushing touchdowns for the Rebels.

The Zion Chapel defense forced five Red Level turnovers.

The Rebels (1-0) visit Goshen (1-0) Friday.

