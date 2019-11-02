ANDALUSIA -- The Rebels finished the regular season with a shutout win over Pleasant Home, clinching a state playoff berth for the first time since 2011.
The win improved also Zion Chapel to 6-4 on the year, securing the program’s first winning season since the same 2011 season. The Rebels will play next week at Reeltown (9-1) in the Class 2A playoffs.
Austin Johns and Brockston Bragg both had a rushing touchdown and Johns threw a TD pass to Bragg for the three Zion Chapel scores.
