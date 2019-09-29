Zion Chapel Rebels

KINSTON -- Zion Chapel edged Kinston, taking a 34-30, in a Coffee County battle Friday night.

For Kinston (1-4), Addison Hudson rushed for 180 yards on 30 carries and Colby Copeland 136 on 18 carries with a 1-yard TD run. Dray Weeks had 58 yards on eight carries and also had a 1-yard TD run.

Blayne Moore had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and also scored on a 1-yard run.

Jacob Free booted a 30-yard field goal.

Kinston visits McKenzie Friday. Zion Chapel (3-2) returns to Jack to welcome Highland Home.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments