Zion Chapel Rebels

JACK – Zion Chapel earned its second win in four games and the first in three Class 2A, Region 3 games with a 47-0 victory over Calhoun (0-4).

Braxton Bragg rushed for three touchdowns, Austin Johns two and Nate Grantham and Mason Stuart added a rushing TD each for the Rebels.

Grantham added an interception on defense.

Zion Chapel visits Class 1A Kinston next week in a Coffee County non-region battle.

