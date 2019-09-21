JACK – Zion Chapel earned its second win in four games and the first in three Class 2A, Region 3 games with a 47-0 victory over Calhoun (0-4).
Braxton Bragg rushed for three touchdowns, Austin Johns two and Nate Grantham and Mason Stuart added a rushing TD each for the Rebels.
Grantham added an interception on defense.
Zion Chapel visits Class 1A Kinston next week in a Coffee County non-region battle.
