The Zion Chapel Bass Team closed out the 2019 year in a tournament at Lay Lake on Dec. 14, 2019. While some anglers enjoy hunting, attending football games or watching football on TV, there are those anglers who enjoy taking advantage of fishing this time of year. The ZCBT is a group who enjoys fishing any time they have the opportunity. Mark Daniels, winner of the Bass Federation National Championship in 2013, said that in Alabama bass fishing is good all year long. The ZCBT feels the same way as this champion. Thus, they headed to Lay Lake to participate in the Airport Marine Trail in the dead of winter. This was their first time fishing Lay Lake. Since this is a trail they fish for practice, the team decided to at its November club meeting to change things up, and they drew names to fish with different partners. They were all successful. Team Lee/Dowdy had the biggest bag on the ZCBT, weighing in 12.9 pounds. More than 100 boats entered the tournament. Just like in most sports, accidents will happen. Unfortunately, the Jasper Vikings Fishing Team hit a stump while traveling on the water. One of the anglers was thrown from the boat, but he was wearing his PFD and so was his partner. The captain was wearing his life vest and had the kill switch on as well. This is why safety is stressed at every event. For a number of anglers who witnessed the accident, winning the tournament was no longer their priority. They put their fishing on hold to help these anglers who were in a stressful situation. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. One angler suffered a concussion, and his partner and the captain incurred only a few bumps and bruises. This is one reason safety precautions and pre-fishing are important. The pre-fishing gives the captain and the anglers an opportunity to explore the lake and know where to use caution. The Zion Chapel Bass Team completed the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail in November 2019. On Feb. 15, ZCBT will be at Lake Eufaula fishing the Alabama BASS Nation High School — Tiger Trail.
