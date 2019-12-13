Stanley, Carlene Wilma

Carlene Wilma Stanley, age 90, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Survivors include sons, Michael Stanley (Regina) Enterprise, AL; Richard Stanley, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale, FL; daughter, Peggy Thomas (Tim) Alpharetta, GA; brother, Carl McKimmie (Nancy) Louisville, OH; 5 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.

