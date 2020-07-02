The Eufaula Police Department has arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in several burglaries and thefts.
In a press release dated July 1, it was noted that through an extensive investigation and community involvement, the three individuals have been arrested for several break-ins and thefts committed in Eufaula recently.
Arrested and charged were:
Jontravious S. Kimbrough, 22, of Dawson, Georgia was arrested and charged with four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one case of burglary third degree, and receiving stolen property;
Marjavious L. Calloway, 18, of Dawson, Georgia was arrested and charged with three counts breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one case of burglary third degree, and receiving stolen property;
Quarmaine K. Johnson, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
“The arrests were a combined effort of citizen information, Patrol vigilance and a thorough investigation by the CID Division,” Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said. “Many of the items stolen were seized and returned to the respective owners. We commend the reports supplied by observant citizens and applaud the work of our officers. We cannot emphasize enough for residents to secure their vehicles and valuables, as most of the vehicle entries were through unlocked doors.”
