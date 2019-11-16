The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Tuesday, Nov. 12, to 11 violent offenders, including seven convicted of robbery and two convicted of rape.

The board also denied parole to five nonviolent offenders.

Violent offenders who were denied parole included Kendricus Jones, who was sentenced in 2006 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in Barbour County.

The board denied parole in all 16 cases heard.

