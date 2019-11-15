Incident/Offense Reports
Nov. 8
» Burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Water Tank Road in Louisville. Five rolls of paper towels ($10) were reported as stolen.
Nov. 10
» Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) was filed from Margaret Drive. A brown living room suite ($1,200), ceiling light ($150), and interior walls ($200) were reported as damaged.
» Theft of property third degree ($500 — less than $1,500) was reported from River Road in Ariton. Seventy-seven Lortab 7.5 mg pills ($770) were reported as stolen.
» Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) was filed from Highway 131. A black in color, 16 foot equipment trailer with ramps ($2,750) was reported stolen.
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) were reported from County Road 41 South in Louisville. A 2008 gray Ford Explorer XLT ($11,000) was reported as damaged. A child’s electronic tablet ($200) was reported as stolen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.