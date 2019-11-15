Incident/Offense Reports

Nov. 8

» Burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Water Tank Road in Louisville. Five rolls of paper towels ($10) were reported as stolen.

Nov. 10

» Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) was filed from Margaret Drive. A brown living room suite ($1,200), ceiling light ($150), and interior walls ($200) were reported as damaged.

» Theft of property third degree ($500 — less than $1,500) was reported from River Road in Ariton. Seventy-seven Lortab 7.5 mg pills ($770) were reported as stolen.

» Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) was filed from Highway 131. A black in color, 16 foot equipment trailer with ramps ($2,750) was reported stolen.

» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) were reported from County Road 41 South in Louisville. A 2008 gray Ford Explorer XLT ($11,000) was reported as damaged. A child’s electronic tablet ($200) was reported as stolen.

