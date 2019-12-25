Dec. 15
» Patrick Latrell Pew, 22, of Clayton was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
Dec. 17
» Shykemia Sherial Williams, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
» Casey Maurice Fenn, 27, was arrested and charged with burglary second degree, possession of burglary tools, and theft by deception fourth degree.
Dec. 15
» Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation (assault) was reported from River Road in Ariton.
» Theft of property first degree was filed from Frost Marlow Road in Eufaula. A black 2013 Dodge Challenger was reported as stolen.
