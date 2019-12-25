Dec. 15

» Patrick Latrell Pew, 22, of Clayton was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.

Dec. 17

» Shykemia Sherial Williams, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.

» Casey Maurice Fenn, 27, was arrested and charged with burglary second degree, possession of burglary tools, and theft by deception fourth degree.

Dec. 15

» Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation (assault) was reported from River Road in Ariton.

» Theft of property first degree was filed from Frost Marlow Road in Eufaula. A black 2013 Dodge Challenger was reported as stolen.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments