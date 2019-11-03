Arrests

Oct. 22

Maurice Boykin, 24, of Louisville was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 23

Kendra Kennedy, 21, of Clayton was arrested and charged with harassing communications and assault third degree.

Oct. 25

Keyonia Rashawn Hall, 21, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Incident/Offense Reports

Oct. 22

Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) was reported from Lunsford Road in Eufaula. Reported as stolen was a multi-colored wallet containing $50 in cash, a food stamp card, Medicaid card, Medicare card, a Five Star Visa debit card and an Alabama Driver’s License.

Oct.24

Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) involving a juvenile was filed from South Midway Street in Clayton at the Barbour County High School. A black IPhone 6 ($350) was reported as stolen.

An information report on a welfare evaluation (mental) was filed from Victoria Street at the Barbour County Intermediate School in Louisville.

