Arrests
Nov. 6
» Kennedy Lee Raybon, 58, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
Incident/Offense Reports
Nov. 4
» Theft of property (Motor vehicle) was reported from Highway 51 South in Clayton. A gray Kodiak 450 four-wheeler ($10,000) was reported as stolen.
Nov. 5
» Possession of drug paraphernalia was filed from South Midway at Barbour County High School in Clayton. A Hawaiian Punch drink can designed to transport suspected drugs ($5) was recovered.
Nov. 6
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Five Mile Road in Eufaula. A Dell laptop ($500) was reported as stolen.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Five Mile Road in Eufaula.
