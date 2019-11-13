BCSO arrests logo

Arrests

Nov. 6

» Kennedy Lee Raybon, 58, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

Incident/Offense Reports

Nov. 4

» Theft of property (Motor vehicle) was reported from Highway 51 South in Clayton. A gray Kodiak 450 four-wheeler ($10,000) was reported as stolen.

Nov. 5

» Possession of drug paraphernalia was filed from South Midway at Barbour County High School in Clayton. A Hawaiian Punch drink can designed to transport suspected drugs ($5) was recovered.

Nov. 6

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Five Mile Road in Eufaula. A Dell laptop ($500) was reported as stolen.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Five Mile Road in Eufaula.

