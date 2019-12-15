Arrests

Dec. 6

» Don Persons, 56, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

Dec. 7

» Damon Dawayne Gardner, 47, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Incident/Offense Reports

Dec. 6

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Hannah Court in Eufaula.

Dec. 7

» Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Williams Mill Road in Bakerhill.

Dec. 8

» Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) were filed from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula. Items listed as damaged include a California King size mattress ($700), a Phillips flat screen television ($400), multiple clothing items ($500), a pair of Nike tennis shoes ($100) and an United States Army issued zip up blouse shirt — camo pattern ($40).

