Arrests
Dec. 6
» Don Persons, 56, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
Dec. 7
» Damon Dawayne Gardner, 47, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Incident/Offense Reports
Dec. 6
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Hannah Court in Eufaula.
Dec. 7
» Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Williams Mill Road in Bakerhill.
Dec. 8
» Burglary third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) were filed from Cottonhill Road in Eufaula. Items listed as damaged include a California King size mattress ($700), a Phillips flat screen television ($400), multiple clothing items ($500), a pair of Nike tennis shoes ($100) and an United States Army issued zip up blouse shirt — camo pattern ($40).
