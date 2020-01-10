Incident/Offense Reports
Jan. 1
» Theft of property — motor vehicle was reported from Bear Creek Road in Midway. A stolen vehicle from the Auburn area was recovered. The vehicle, a white 2008 Chevrolet Express, was reported to be missing the tag and motor.
Jan. 5
» A recovered stolen vehicle was reported from White Oak Way in Eufaula. The white 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 passenger van was reported stolen from the Montgomery area. The vehicle did not have a motor, transmission, Catalytic Converter and no front parking light housing assemblies when found.
