MARCH 6

» Stolen vehicles — unauthorized use of other vehicle was reported from Mount Silla Church Road. A 2000 solver Dodge Durango ($1,501) was reported stolen.

MARCH 24

» Assault — domestic violence third degree — harassing communications was reported from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula.

APRIL 6

» Larceny/theft — theft of vehicle parts was filed from County Road 53 in Clayton. A Kubota Zero-turn mower engine ($2.000) was reported stolen.

APRIL 7

» Damaged property — criminal mischief was reported from Mary Smith Drive in Midway. A section of roadway was reported as damaged.

APRIL 26

» Larceny/theft — theft of articles from auto and damaged property — burglary of auto were filed from the 300 block of Highway 95 in Eufaula. The front passenger side door /window ($500) of a 2017 Ford F-150 was damaged. A Credit One credit card, Ameris Bank card, Chase Bank credit card, and an American Express credit card were reported as stolen.

MAY 1

» Unauthorized use of vehicle (no force) was filed from 431 South & County Road 31 in Eufaula. A 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis ($6,700) was recovered.

» Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card was filed from Eufaula Avenue in Clayton. Eight truck tires ($2,456) were reported stolen.

MAY 2

» A disturbance was reported from Highway 95 in Eufaula.

MAY 5

» Larceny/theft first degree was filed from Lumpkin Drive in Eufaula. One Straight Talk minutes card ($55), one black body glove protective case ($55), one tie-dyed pop socket($15), and one black Samsung Galaxy Sky Pro 7 ($180) were reported stolen.

» Domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation) was reported from County Road 17 in Louisville.

MAY 6

» A conservation report was filed from Robertson Airport Road (Barbour County Jail) in Clayton.

MAY 7

» Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from 51 South/County Road 20 in Louisville. One small plastic bag containing marijuana ($20) was recovered.

» Menacing (intimidation only) third degree was reported from County Road 79 in Bakerhill.

» A miscellaneous incident was reported from County Road 79 in Bakerhill.

MAY 9

» A death investigation was reported from Hovey Road in Clayton.

MAY 12

» A miscellaneous incident/information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue/Overlook Drive in Eufaula. One glass meth pipe ($10) was recovered.

MAY 13

» Reckless endangerment and criminal mischief second degree were filed from a victim’s residence. The front and back windshield of a vehicle ($3,000) was reported damaged.

» A miscellaneous incident was reported from Cottonhill Road in Bakerhill.

» A death investigation was filed from South Fork Road in Eufaula. One Diamondback .38 Special handgun ($100) and five silver hollow point rounds ($20) were recovered.

MAY 14

» Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications were reported from Highway 30 in Clayton.

» A miscellaneous incident/information report was filed from South County Road 79 in Eufaula. One gram of marijuana was recovered.

MAY 17

» Larceny/theft first degree was filed from Bowden Road in Clayton. A boom box, window, and microwave ($1,200) were reported stolen.

» A traffic incident/fleeing to elude was reported from Western Bypass (Barbour County Primary School) in Clayton.

» Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from County Road 79 South in Eufaula.

» Harassing communications was reported from Cooper Road in Clayton.

MAY 19

» Criminal mischief first degree was filed from Threatt Road in Bakerhill. A 2015 JCB excavator was reported damaged.

MAY 21

» Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Main Street in Louisville. $5 in coins were reported stolen.

MAY 28

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest were reported from Highway 431 and Highway 131 in Eufaula.

» Larceny/theft first degree and criminal trespassing third degree were filed from Highway 51 South in Ariton. Yard fencing ($50) was reported stolen.

» Harassment (simple assault) was reported from Robertson Airport Road (Barbour County Jail) in Clayton.

MAY 30

>>Burglary (no force) first degree was filed from a victim’s residence. One PlayStation 4 gaming console ($300), one Xbox gaming console ($300), three Samsung/LG 55” flat screen televisions ($900), one LG 87” flat screen television ($5,000), and one black Samsung tablet ($200) were reported stolen.

MAY 31

>>A miscellaneous incident was reported from Highway 51 South in Clayton.

>>Criminal mischief third degree was filed from White Oak Drive in Eufaula. One front plastic bumper of vehicle ($1,000) and one rear passenger tire ($100) were reported damaged.

>>Shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault- A to M were reported from County Road 43 in Clayton.

JUNE 1

>>An information report was filed from Cheney Branch Road in Clio.

>>An information report was filed from Margaret Drive in Eufaula.

JUNE 8

>>Larceny/theft second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was filed from Stevens Road in Clayton. One A/C unit and steps to back door ($2,500) were reported stolen.

Tags

Load comments