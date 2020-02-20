Pastor’s 25th Anniversary
Celebration
A Pastoral Anniversary Banquet will be held in honor of Pastor Eddie L. Baker and First Lady Ollie Baker at The Hampton Inn, 29 Veterans Boulevard, Eufaula, on Friday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Guest Speaker for the semi-formal event will be Pastor Ella Johnson of Promise Land Baptist Church in Clayton. Tickets are $20 -Tickets are the entry for the Pastoral Banquet on Friday. The color attire will be black, white, and silver. If you would like to attend, please contact LaTasha Kincey at (334) 632-0645 or by email to latashakincey1@yahoo.com. You may also contact any member of the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church for banquet tickets. The Pastoral Anniversary will continue at the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church 3819 County Road 31 in Abbeville on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11:15 a.m. with Pastor James Truitt of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville as the guest speaker for the morning and at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Jackson Glover of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Pinckard as guest speaker. The color attire will continue to be black, white and silver. All churches are invited. Dinner will be served.
Annual Women’s Day
Berry Chapel Missionary Church, 17 Cool Branch Road in Georgetown, will host their annual Women’s Day Program on Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Stephanie Walton will bring an uplifting message encouraging women with the word of God.
Deacon’s anniversary celebrated
The 19th anniversary of Deacon Cedric Freeman will be celebrated Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. at the Clayton Community Events Center, 2827 Highway 30, in Clayton. All groups, choirs, and soloists are invited to attend.
Installation Service
The installation service for Pastor-Elect Ralph McKinnon and First Lady Sister Mary J. McKinnon will be held Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 772 Highway 30, Eufaula. Speaker will be Pastor Larry Thompkins. Theme: I’ll give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding. Jeremiah 3:15.
Revival services
First Baptist Church, 125 S. Randolph Ave., Eufaula, will hold revival services Feb. 23-25 with Dr. John Ed Mathison preaching. Services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Services will be held at noon and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Please join us for these special worship services.
Annual Spaghetti Supper to be held
St. James Episcopal Church will hold its annual Shrove Tuesday spaghetti dinner on Feb. 25. The meat laden spaghetti sauce is prepared by the men of the church. The women of the church prepare a side salad, hot garlic bread and a delicious dessert. Dinners may be eaten in the festively decorated St. James parish hall, or taken out, from 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children. Extra sauce may be purchased for $9 a quart. Tickets are available in the church office or from church members. Proceeds from the event are used by the women of St. James as part of their charitable contributions.
Free Tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth St. in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, please call Tinnie Hunter at 334-687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula: If you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/ young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour St. in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You may sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at 334-695-7625 or connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
