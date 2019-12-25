Deadlines for church briefs are Wednesday (Weekend issue) and Friday (Midweek issue) at 4 p.m.
Christmas Mass
The Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, located at 533 West Broad Street in Eufaula, will have Christmas Eve Mass on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. in Spanish, and 10 p.m. in English. Christmas Day Mass will be held Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.
Family and Friends Day
Greater Hope Church, 1001 Dale Road in Eufaula, will host a Family and Friends Day program on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker for the event will be Minister Williams.
The Prophecy of His Birth production
There will be no services at Calvary Church on Wednesdays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. On Sunday, Dec. 29 we will have a 10 a.m. service only (no Ignite Kids or Christian education). Calvary Church is 4 miles south of Clio on County Road 8 off County Road 15. For more information, or directions, call us at 334-397-2278 or visit us at www.calvarychurchclio.com.
New Year Celebration Gospel Sing
Solid Rock Deliverance Center, Inc., 1044 Dale Road in Eufaula, will present a New Year Celebration Gospel Sing on Jan. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. All Praise Teams are invited. For more information visit www.solidrocksite.com, send an email to eldwjj@yahoo.com, or call (334) 687-0888.
Free Tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth Street in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, call Tinnie Hunter at 334-687-4394 to register.
Bridging the Gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula; if you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. You do not have to be a member or attend SouthPoint Church, or any church, to attend. We are bridging the gap in our community! Come be a part of a great group of people that are just doing life together! Great friendships have been made and lives have been changed in this group. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour Street in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You may sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at 334-695-7625, or connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union Street in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
