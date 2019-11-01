Deadlines for church briefs are Wednesday (Weekend issue) and Friday (Midweek issue) at 4 p.m.
Choir anniversary to be held
Greater Hope Church, 1001 Dale Road in Eufaula, will have its choir anniversary Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. All churches, choirs and soloist are invited to attend.
Pastor’s anniversary to be celebrated
Zion Hill Baptist Church, 350 East County Road in Midway, will celebrate the first anniversary of Rev. Michael S. Goode and his wife Deresa Goode on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. as pastor of the church. Guest speaker for the occasion will be Pastor Jerry Bennett, pastor of the St. Peter Baptist Church in Texasville, and St. Rose Baptist Church in Skipperville, along with choirs and congregation. Everyone is welcome.
Gospel quartet to perform
The New Birth Center will host a Gospel quartet singing Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. Singers will include Tremayaine Fenn Young and the Voice of Harmony from Clayton; John Spencer and The Freemont Jr. of Eufaula; Willie Lawrence and the Spiritual Five of Eufaula; The Family Silverstars of Eufaula; and Maybell Reeves and Company of Eufaula.
Harvest Day celebration planned
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 772 Highway 30 in Eufaula, invites the public to its annual Harvest Day celebration Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m.
Church anniversary scheduled
The First African Baptist Church will celebrate its 153rd anniversary on Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Bobby Willis from Trinity Chapel Church in Morris, Georgia, will be the guest speaker.
Free tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth St. in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, call Tinnie Hunter at 334-687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
If you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect, have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church, 159, Oaks Landing in Eufaula. You do not have to be a member or attend SouthPoint Church, or any church, to attend. We are bridging the gap in our community! Come be a part of a great group of people that are just doing life together. Great friendships have been made and lives have been changed in this group. For more information, email Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour Street in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You can sign up to volunteer, contribute or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at 334-695-7625, or connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union Street in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
