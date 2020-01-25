Pastor’s Anniversary Celebrated
Berry Chapel invites everyone to join in celebrating the leadership and dedication of Pastor Dwylan Glover and First Lady Charlene Glover during the 12th annual Pastor’s Anniversary on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Rev. Robert Price will be the guest speaker for the occasion.
Annual Usher’s Anniversary Celebration
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31 in Abbeville, will have their annual Usher’s Day Anniversary on Jan. 26; at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Eddie L. Baker of New Hope Freewill Baptist Church will deliver the sermon. Theme: Psalms 84:10 “...I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God, than to dwell in the tents of wickedness.” Come and let us all uplift Jesus name and have a good time in the Lord! Refreshments will be served. Please come and celebrate with us!
Super Bowl Sunday
Pastor Randy Adams and the congregation at Calvary Assembly of God would like to invite you to join us for “Super Bowl Sunday” on Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear your team jersey and come join us for a day of fun and fellowship. We are also having a “Tailgate Party” in the fellowship hall immediately after the morning service. Calvary Church is located four miles south of Clio on County Road 8 off County Road 15. For more information or directions please call us at 334-397-2278, or visit us at www.calvarychurchclio.com.
Spencer & Cyndy Nordyke at Calvary Church
Pastor Randy Adams and the congregation at Calvary Assembly of God would like to invite you to join us on Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for two special services with Spencer and Cyndy Nordyke from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The Nordykes are ordained through Eagle Mountain International Church/Kenneth Copeland Ministries in Fort Worth, Texas. Their ministry background includes pastoring a church for 10 years, Associate Pastors, Youth Pastors, Conference Hosts, TV programs and hosting the youth meetings for the Kenneth Copeland Believer’s Conventions for 10 years. Spencer and Cyndy have both taught courses in Bible Schools and are excellent teachers. This is going to be a great day with two powerful services that you don’t want to miss, make plans to join us and bring a friend. Calvary Church is located four miles south of Clio on County Road 8 off County Road 15. For more information or directions please call us at 334-397-2278, or visit www.calvarychurchclio.com.
Deacon’s anniversary celebrated
The 19th anniversary of Deacon Cedric Freeman will be celebrated Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Clayton Community Events Center located at 2827 Highway 30 in Clayton. All groups, choirs, and soloists are invited to attend.
Free Tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth St. in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, please call Tinnie Hunter at (334) 687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula; if you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour St. in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You may sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, contact Caty Richardson at (334) 695-7625, or email connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, Pastor; Weekly Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union St. in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
