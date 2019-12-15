Deadlines for church briefs are Wednesday (Weekend issue) and Friday (Midweek issue) at 4 p.m.
A Taste of Zion
Zion Baptist Church of Eufaula will sponsor “A Taste of Zion,” food cooked with blessed hands, on Dec. 14, 7-9 p.m. at the Eufaula Community Center, 14 Community Center Drive in Eufaula. Donations of $10 will be accepted.
Special holiday programs scheduled
First United Methodist Church’s annual Nativity pageant will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, followed by a concert by the Christmas choir, offering “The Heart of Christmas” by Pepper Choplin, at 11 a.m. A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. The church is at 101 East Barbour Street in Eufaula.
Christmas at Calvary
Pastor Randy Adams and the congregation at Calvary Assembly of God would like to invite you to join us for Christmas at Calvary. Our adults will be performing “The Misplaced Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. After “The Misplaced Christmas” we will be hosting our annual Calvary Church Family Christmas party. We would be honored to have you and your family to join us for these two exciting events as we celebrate our Savior’s birth. Calvary Church is 4 miles south of Clio on County Road 8 off County Road 15. For more information or directions, call 334-397-2278, or visit us at www.calvarychurch clio.com.
Church anniversary to be celebrated
Center Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 822 County Road 25 in Midway, invites the public to come and help celebrate the 146th church anniversary Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Aloysious Denard, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida.
Family and Friends Day
Greater Hope Church, 1001 Dale Road in Eufaula, will host a Family and Friends Day program on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker for the event will be Minister Williams.
The Prophecy of His Birth production
Pastor Randy Adams and the congregation of Calvary Assembly of God would like to invite you to join us for the Calvary Worship Ministry’s production of “The Prophecy of His Birth” on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Make plans to join us for this special multimedia presentation celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. There will be no services at Calvary Church on the following Wednesdays: Dec. 18, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. On Sunday, Dec. 29, we will have a 10 a.m. service only (no Ignite Kids or Christian education). Calvary Church is 4 miles south of Clio on County Road 8 off County Road 15. For more information or directions, call us at 334-397-2278, or visit us at www.calvarychurchclio.com.
Free tutoring
First African Baptist Church, 301 Forsyth Street in Eufaula, is offering free tutoring from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays only. Tutoring is open to grades 1-11 and will include help with reading, writing, math and language arts. Please bring a composition book for younger grades and a spiral notebook for upper grades. Registration is open to all students. For more information, call Tinnie Hunter at 334-687-4394 to register.
Bridging the gap
SouthPoint Church, 159 Oaks Landing in Eufaula; if you are 18-25 years-of-age (out of high school/college students/young adults) and are feeling alone, disconnected, lost, or just searching for a place to connect , have fun, and build relationships with others and God, join us on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for the Bridge at SouthPoint Church. You do not have to be a member or attend SouthPoint Church, or any church, to attend. We are bridging the gap in our community! Come be a part of a great group of people that are just doing life together! Great friendships have been made and lives have been changed in this group. For more information, contact Student Pastor Kim Brown at kim@spceufaula.com.
Connecting Our Community to Hope, Love, and Life in the Moment
A Connections ministry at the First United Methodist Church (on the corner of Highway 431 North and Barbour Street in Eufaula) will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. You can sign up to volunteer, contribute, or register a loved one at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2. For more information, call Caty Richardson at 334-695-7625, or email connections@fumceufaula.org.
Services scheduled
Greater Sardis First Missionary Baptist Church, L.R. Straw, pastor; Weekly Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 5:30 p.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m. on first and third Sundays.
Service Schedule change
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 404 East Union Street in Eufaula, Eugene Florence, Pastor. Intercessory Prayer, Sundays at 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Sundays at 9 a.m.; Worship Service, Sundays at 10 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Men and Women’s Fellowship — first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Services announced
Christian Grove Baptist Church, 1201 Five Mile Road in Eufaula, Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Sunday and Wednesday nights, service at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.