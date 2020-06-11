In an emergency meeting called late Wednesday afternoon, Barbour County Commissioners voted to delay the opening of both courthouses in Barbour County. The four commissioners in attendance for the special called emergency meeting were Earl Gilmore, Rachel Smith, Francis Crews, and Jerry McGilvray.
The decision by the commission to delay the opening of the county courthouses was agreed upon after Circuit Court Judge Burt Smithart expressed his desire that the commission delay opening the courthouses to the public, citing a deep concern about the health and well-being of the citizens, courthouse employees, inmates and law enforcement.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, June 10, Smithart issued a seventh Administrative Order from the Third Judicial Circuit of Alabama that covers Barbour County, stating “Pursuant to the Supreme Court’s orders of March 13, April 30, and May 13, and after conferring with the District Judges, Municipal Judges, Probate Judges, Circuit Clerks, Sheriffs, County Commission Administrators, and the District Attorney of the Third Circuit, in an abundance of caution, effective immediately through Sunday, June 21, 2020, no in-person hearings shall be held in any court in the Third Judicial Circuit except emergency hearings outlined in the Supreme Court’s Order of March 13, 2020.”
Smithart also restricted traffic to the upstairs courtrooms in the Administrative Order, instructing security personnel to not let anyone other than courthouse employees upstairs in the Eufaula, Clayton, or Bullock County courthouses during the restricted period.
Commissioners had voted during their regular June meeting on Tuesday, June 9, to go ahead with a plan formed by a special committee consisting of County Administrator Raye Ann Calton, Commissioner Jerry McGilvray, EMA Director David Logan, and other elected officials to go ahead with opening the courthouses. An over-site during Tuesday’s regular meeting of not adopting the agreed upon reopening plan was tended to in the special emergency meeting held in Eufaula.
County Attorney Walter Calton spoke to the commission and audience that had gathered for the meeting saying, “The commission voted yesterday to open the courthouses on Monday — part of the back ground for that decision was the fact that the presiding Circuit Judge had issued an order that would expire on Friday. The presumption was that court would begin next week and courthouses would need to be open to accommodate people coming to court. Today the Circuit Judge issued a new order extending his previous order declaring public court and hearing suspended until June 21.
“Technically, the Judge does not control the courthouses — the Judge controls the court system — the County Commission controls the courthouses. Throughout this the commission and the courts have worked with each other, I think in light of this fact, and Judge Smithart issuing a new order, it was appropriate for the Chairman to call an emergency meeting to find out if circumstances had changed and if that order needed to be taken into consideration for what you do in the future — whether or not you stay with opening on Monday or you coordinate with the courts so the courts open at the same time the courthouses do.”
McGilvray spoke up commenting that he had spoken to Smithart earlier and the judge had one part of the plan to reopen the courthouses that he wanted changed. “One thing we had in the plan was that the staff would have to wear a mask when dealing with the public and masks would be optional for anything else. The Judge wants masks worn by everybody inside, no matter what. We need to amend the plan so that masks will be required for everybody in the courthouse at all times.
“This is a plan, and like most plans, as soon as we run it probably for five minutes, we’ll say ‘oh crap, we’ve messed up’ and have to do something else,” McGilvray commented. “We know that’s going to happen — but we’ve got a plan to start with.”
McGilvray offered up a resolution to adopt the plan with the amendment asked for by Smithart, with Smith giving the motion to adopt and Crews putting forth the second for it with a stipulation that if any of the absent commissioners had a problem with any part of the reopening plan for the courthouses that the commission would work out a solution.
After a vote to adopt the reopening plan for the county courthouses, commissioners set about deciding on a date to reopen the courthouses to the public. After much discussion by elected officials, EMA Director David Logan, and the commissioners, if was decided that both courthouses would reopen on Monday, June 22, with all the previously agreed upon restrictions.
The courthouses located in Eufaula and Clayton will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
