Governmental Meetings
» The Eufaula City School Board regular board meeting will be held Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the board meeting room at the Central Office. Public attendance is always welcome. Citizens who would like to address the Board must register in writing or via email with Mrs. Webb at 687-1100, ext. 9, in the Superintendent’s Office 24 hours before the meeting. Additional Board Meetings will be held Dec. 17, Jan. 21 2020, Feb. 18, 2020, March 17, 2020, April 21, 2020, May 12, 2020, and June 9, 2020.
» The Barbour County Board of Education will meet on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held at the schools’ Transportation Department on Amory Street in Clayton.
» The Barbour County Commission will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Eufaula Courthouse at 9 a.m. for a work session. The regular monthly meeting will be held at the conclusion of work session
» The Quitman County Board of Education will meet in Regular Session on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., EST. in the district’s boardroom.
» Eufaula Water Board meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Water Board office at 8 a.m.
» Eufaula City Council meets the first and third Mondays of each month in the Municipal Courtroom at 5:15 p.m.
» The Eufaula Planning Commission meets every third Tuesday of every month at the Municipal Courtroom at 4:30 p.m.
» The Eufaula Zoning Board meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Municipal Courtroom at 4 p.m.
Local Civic Club Meetings
» The Bluff City AFG will hold bi-weekly AL-Anon Family Group (AFG) meetings on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Terese Club, 3834 S. Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula. For additional information call Dale at (334) 695-8326.
» The Adult GED class at the Georgetown Lifelong Learning Center has changed its hours to Monday and Wednesday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Mrs. Rogers at 706-992-4699 or call the center at 229-334-8610.
» Quitman County Family Connection meets the first Monday of each month at noon in the Neighborhood Community Service Center, 57 Kaigler Road, Georgetown, Georgia. For more information, call Coordinator Sara Lee Crumbs at 229-334-7553, or email quitmanfc@yahoo.com.
» An Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. at Medical Center Barbour cafeteria classroom. Call 688-7179.
» Alcoholics Anonymous meets Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 7 p.m. at the Terese Club, located at 3800 S. Eufaula Ave in Eufaula. Visit www.AA.org for details.
» The VFW 5850 meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 5850 Highway 431 N.
» Narcotics Anonymous in Eufaula meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Terese Club, located at 3800 S. Eufaula Ave in Eufaula.
» Narcotics Anonymous in Clayton is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 2827 Clayton Highway. Call 355-8117 for more information.
» Barbour County Chapter No. 40 Disabled American Veterans meet at Michelle’s of Georgetown every third Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. (CST).
» Eufaula Rotary Club meets on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. at the Eufaula Country Club.
» Kiwanis Club of Eufaula meets on Tuesdays at noon at Michelle’s restaurant in Georgetown.
» Eufaula Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakepoint Resort Restaurant. Contact a Lion or call 687-2642 for more information.
» Rotary Club of Quitman County meets on Tuesdays at noon at the Community Center.
» Eufaula/Georgetown Area Ministerial Association meets the first Wednesday of every month, at noon at Thelma’s Kitchen on Highway 431 in Eufaula. All ministers invited to attend.
» The Eufaula Homemakers Club meets the first Thursday of every month at Washington Street United Methodist Church (across from the donut shop).
