The Barbour County School board held its June meeting Monday via Zoom due to continuing concerns pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A long list of personnel actions were approved by board members during the meeting.
Resignations that were approved included Genesia Harvey, as a Math Teacher at the BCHS, effective May 22; Shirley McClendon, as a Reading Specialist at the BCIS, effective June 29; Nina Strong, as a First Grade Teacher at BCPS, effective June 29; Laura Stratton, as a Kindergarten Teacher at the BCPS, effective June 29; Hope Henderson, as a Third Grade Teacher at BCIS effective June 26.
A Principal’s Probationary Contract was approved after some discussion among board members. Dr. Stephanie Alexander received a two year probationary contract at the BCPS, effective July 1 from the board.
For Summer School, Denise Adams was approved as an Access Facilitator, effective June 2 — July 24; and Trudy Duncan, as an Access Facilitator also, effective June 2 — July 24.
For the Summer Feeding Program, effective May 28, CNP Managers that were hired included: JoAnn Dinkins, Claretta Thomas, and Rene Richardson. CNP Workers hired were Angela Boykin, Queenesta Farrow, Sharon McGhee, Artellis Thomas, Melissa Oliver, LaTay Person, and Barbara McKinnon. Bus Drivers approved were Lee Comer, Ben Edom, Michael Glenn, Erica Johnson, Betty Lightner, Garret Maund, Barbara McKinnon, Sherry Nelson, and Dianne Pew. Facilities Maintenance Technicians receiving approval included Melissa Oliver, LaTay Person, and Willie Mae Rumph.
Non-renewal of supplements that were voted upon during the meeting were: Joe Biggs, Athletic Director, effective June 30; Robert Condrey, Head Volleyball Coach (Varsity) and 7th and 8th Grade Assistant Volleyball Coach, effective June 29; Sophia Ruffin, Assistant Volleyball Coach (Varsity), Head Track Coach and 7th and 8th Head Volleyball Coach, effective June 29; Anthony Patrick, Assistant Track Coach, effective June 29; Monquinta Harris, Head Cheerleader/Dance Team Sponsor, effective June 29; Thalia Toles, Assistant Cheerleader/Dance Team Sponsor, effective May 22.
Only one new Supplement was approved. Joe Biggs was approved as the Athletic Director at BCHS, effective July 1.
The sole retirement approved included Cynthia Hays, Executive Administrative Assistant to the Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Human Resources, effective June 30.
The next scheduled Barbour County Board of Education meeting is set for Monday, July 13 at 6 p.m.
