The Camellia Garden Clubs of Eufaula and Clayton were recently joined by sister clubs in District VII of the Garden Clubs of Alabama for the district fall meeting. The event was held at Lakepoint State Park Resort on Oct. 22 and drew a large crowd.
The morning got kicked off with registration and coffee with the District VII annual meeting following. Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs welcomed all the members that were present to the meeting, followed by Clayton Mayor Rebecca Beasley giving the opening remarks.
Each Garden Club from communities in surrounding counties represented at the District VII meeting gave reports on what the clubs had done over the past year, also reporting on the number of members in the club. Counties represented in District VII other than Barbour County include Macon, Russell, Bullock, Pike, Coffee, Dale, Henry, Geneva and Houston.
Following the information portion of the meeting, Garden Club members feasted on a delicious lunch that was served by Resort staff. In place of the regular desert from the Resort, a cake made especially for the Garden Club meeting was served.
As the meeting came to a close, Carol Arnold, president of the Eufaula Camellia Garden Club, presented Sybil Ingram, president of the Garden Club of Alabama, and District VII Director Karen Logan with framed prints of blooming Camellias.
