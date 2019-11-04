euf_adetrionjones

An 18-year-old Eufaula man has been arrested for a number of vehicle thefts that have occurred not only around Eufaula, but also as far away as Atlanta.

An investigation by the Eufaula Police Department, along with the cooperation of citizens and Agencies as far away as the Atlanta Metro area, has led to the arrest of Adetrion Jones, 18, of Eufaula who was arrested on four local warrants of theft of property first degree.

Jones is suspected of stealing at least four vehicles in Eufaula and was awaiting a bond hearing for one charge of Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle when the warrants were served. He is currently incarcerated at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing on all charges.

According to a press release from EPD Chief Steve Watkins, several parallel investigations are ongoing that may lead to additional charges.

“We recognize the personnel of the Criminal Investigations Division on their determination and professionalism on this case and applaud the cooperation of our community and partnering law enforcement agencies,” Watkins said.

