A Eufaula man is in critical condition following a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, the Eufaula Communications Division received several calls reporting gunshots in the area of Norman Street in Eufaula.
As responding Patrol Officers arrived, they found that a male subject had sustained gunshot wounds and had been transported to Medical Center Barbour by private vehicle for treatment.
The 27-year-old male was later transported by Eufaula Fire and Rescue to a Dothan area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is reported to be in critical condition, according to a press release from the Eufaula Police Department.
The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene Tuesday night and initiated an investigation into the incident. An active investigation is currently underway to determine the actions of all involved.
Anyone with any information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.