Eufaula police were called to the area of Norman Street on Tuesday night for reports of gun shots fired. A Eufaula man was reported as having received multiple gunshots.

A Eufaula man is in critical condition following a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, the Eufaula Communications Division received several calls reporting gunshots in the area of Norman Street in Eufaula.

As responding Patrol Officers arrived, they found that a male subject had sustained gunshot wounds and had been transported to Medical Center Barbour by private vehicle for treatment.

The 27-year-old male was later transported by Eufaula Fire and Rescue to a Dothan area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is reported to be in critical condition, according to a press release from the Eufaula Police Department.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene Tuesday night and initiated an investigation into the incident. An active investigation is currently underway to determine the actions of all involved.

Anyone with any information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

