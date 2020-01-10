Arrests

Dec. 20

» Michael Fitzgerald Williams, 50, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

Dec. 25

» Rick Dantzler, 57, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassing communications.

Dec. 30

» Mella Lashanna Hill, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

» Virgil Lakiem Dennard, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

» Roger Charles Burling, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 31

» William Randall Hudson, 53, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 2

» Lamar Charles Morris, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with a bench warrant.

» John Edward Moorehead, 46, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (alcohol).

» Olivia Zacherl, 22, of Blakely, Georgia, was arrested and charged with larceny/theft.

Jan. 3

» Michael Jarmaal Moses, 30, of Dothan was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.

Jan. 4

» Samuel Darby Lipscomb, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassment.

Jan. 5

» Calvin Kenobie Cherry, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with menacing.

Incident/Offense Reports

Dec. 20

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported as recovered were a small clear plastic baggie containing off-white powder, a glass pipe with a large amount of meth residue, and two marijuana roach cigarettes.

Dec. 31

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported as recovered were two marijuana joints and a clear plastic pipe.

Jan. 1

» Damaged property — criminal mischief-damage to business was filed from East Broad Street. A front door glass and lock ($650) were reported as damaged.

» Assault/harassment was reported from Dudley Drive.

Jan. 2

» Damaged property — criminal mischief-damage to business was filed from Fox Ridge Road. An exterior door and lock ($250) and an air conditioning unit ($550) were reported as damaged.

» Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Larceny/theft — theft from public building was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. An IPhone 11 ($900) was reported as stolen.

» Public order crimes — bench warrant was reported from Highway 82.

» Damaged property — criminal mischief was filed from the Cheneyhatchee Creek Boat Landing. The front driver window ($150) was busted out of a 2000 Toyota Tundra.

Jan. 3

» Damaged property — criminal mischief was reported from the Cheneyhatchee Creek Boat Landing. The front right window ($150) was busted out of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

» Dangerous drugs — possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A tubular smoking device was reported as recovered.

Jan. 6

» Obscene communications were reported from Highway 30.

» Criminal trespass — enters/remains in/on premises was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Larceny/theft — theft of article from auto and larceny/theft — theft of firearms were reported from the Barbour Creek Boat Landing. A .38 revolver with a stained wood handle ($250) was reported as stolen.

» Larceny/theft — theft of firearms was filed from Boundary Street. A Davis .380, model P38, with serial number AP498468 ($300) was reported as stolen.

» Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Reported as stolen was $76.

Jan. 8

» Flight/escape — fugitive from justice was filed from Meadow Drive at South Eufaula Avenue.

