Arrests
Dec. 20
» Michael Fitzgerald Williams, 50, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
Dec. 25
» Rick Dantzler, 57, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassing communications.
Dec. 30
» Mella Lashanna Hill, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
» Virgil Lakiem Dennard, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
» Roger Charles Burling, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 31
» William Randall Hudson, 53, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
Jan. 2
» Lamar Charles Morris, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with a bench warrant.
» John Edward Moorehead, 46, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (alcohol).
» Olivia Zacherl, 22, of Blakely, Georgia, was arrested and charged with larceny/theft.
Jan. 3
» Michael Jarmaal Moses, 30, of Dothan was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
Jan. 4
» Samuel Darby Lipscomb, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassment.
Jan. 5
» Calvin Kenobie Cherry, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with menacing.
Incident/Offense Reports
Dec. 20
» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported as recovered were a small clear plastic baggie containing off-white powder, a glass pipe with a large amount of meth residue, and two marijuana roach cigarettes.
Dec. 31
» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Reported as recovered were two marijuana joints and a clear plastic pipe.
Jan. 1
» Damaged property — criminal mischief-damage to business was filed from East Broad Street. A front door glass and lock ($650) were reported as damaged.
» Assault/harassment was reported from Dudley Drive.
Jan. 2
» Damaged property — criminal mischief-damage to business was filed from Fox Ridge Road. An exterior door and lock ($250) and an air conditioning unit ($550) were reported as damaged.
» Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Larceny/theft — theft from public building was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. An IPhone 11 ($900) was reported as stolen.
» Public order crimes — bench warrant was reported from Highway 82.
» Damaged property — criminal mischief was filed from the Cheneyhatchee Creek Boat Landing. The front driver window ($150) was busted out of a 2000 Toyota Tundra.
Jan. 3
» Damaged property — criminal mischief was reported from the Cheneyhatchee Creek Boat Landing. The front right window ($150) was busted out of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.
» Dangerous drugs — possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A tubular smoking device was reported as recovered.
Jan. 6
» Obscene communications were reported from Highway 30.
» Criminal trespass — enters/remains in/on premises was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Larceny/theft — theft of article from auto and larceny/theft — theft of firearms were reported from the Barbour Creek Boat Landing. A .38 revolver with a stained wood handle ($250) was reported as stolen.
» Larceny/theft — theft of firearms was filed from Boundary Street. A Davis .380, model P38, with serial number AP498468 ($300) was reported as stolen.
» Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Reported as stolen was $76.
Jan. 8
» Flight/escape — fugitive from justice was filed from Meadow Drive at South Eufaula Avenue.
