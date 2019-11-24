Arrests
Nov. 14
» Cassidy Caron Mann, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with giving false identification to law enforcement officers.
» Dennise Lashune White, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of harassment.
» Shanika Christy Lashan Pruitt, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with contempt of court/warrant.
Nov. 18
» Ronnie E. Parkman, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear (assault third degree).
» Sherrod Calloway, 52, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree.
Nov. 20
» Tacari Leondris Evans, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassment.
» Thomas Wayne Merrell, 51, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container violation.
» Hilda Marcia Brown, 43, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassment.
» Roger Lee Wesley, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and bail jumping second degree.
Incident/Offense Reports
Nov. 14
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Bluff Park Apartments on State Docks Road.
» Unauthorized use of a vehicle was filed from Old Dale Road. A 2003 Chevy Blazer ($5,000) was reported as stolen.
» Sexual abuse second degree was reported from Field Drive.
» Recovered property was filed from Cherry Street. A debit card was reported as recovered.
» Giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported from Davis Street at Oakland Avenue.
Nov. 15
» Harassing communications were filed from Meadow Lane.
Nov. 18
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Randolph Avenue. Two flower pots ($30) were reported as stolen.
» Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from State Docks Road. A door frame ($300) was reported as damaged.
» Domestic violence third degree, criminal tress pass third degree and domestic violence third degree were reported from Macedonia Drive.
Nov. 19
» Minor in possession of alcohol was filed from St. Francis Road.
Nov. 20
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from West Washington Street. Cash totaling $71 was reported as stolen.
» An information report was filed from West Washington Street at Medical Center Barbour in regards to an animal bite.
» An unattended death was reported from West Union Street.
» Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) was reported from McNab Street. A passenger mirror ($50) and paint ($1,500) on a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 was reported as damaged.
» Possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving were filed from Boundary Street at South Randolph Avenue. A clear pipe was listed as recovered.
» Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) was reported from Pump Station Road. Four windows ($1,000) were reported as damaged.
