Arrests
JUNE 12
» Brandon Luther Anderson, 35, of Atlanta GA was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-shoplifting and larceny/theft of article from auto.
JUNE 15
» Jonathan Denzell Brafort, 27, of Clayton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
» Larry Jonathan Hall, 29, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with failure to appear (court).
JUNE 16
» Tevin Jamal Davis, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations.
JUNE 17
» Bobby Tyson, 30, of Pioneer LA was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
» Travis Terrill Adams, 29, of Clayton was arrested and charged with failure to appear (court).
JUNE 18
» Angela Marie Hall, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.
Incident/offense reports
JUNE 15
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from State Docks Road. Four perennial flowers ($25.16) were reported stolen.
» Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Kent Drive. Two rocking chairs ($200) were reported stolen.
» Aggravated assault third degree and criminal mischief second degree were filed from Eufaula Avenue and Pecan Street. A 2016 Toyota Camry ($500) was reported damaged.
» Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Larceny/theft from residence first degree was filed from Inlet Drive. Step bars ($150) were reported stolen.
JUNE 16
» Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from West Union Street at McCrae Street.
»Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Livingston Street. Two plants ($20) and two white rocking chairs ($398) were reported stolen.
» Failure to appear in court second degree was reported from South Randolph Street.
» Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and identity theft were filed from Farmview Trail.
JUNE 17
» Failure to appear in court second degree was reported from Highway 30.
» Public intoxication was reported from Old Highway 165.
» Harassing communications was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
» Domestic violence/menacing (knife) third degree was reported from Fairlane Drive.
» Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Fairlane Drive. The front hood of a vehicle ($100) was reported damaged.
» An information report was filed from Mack Street.
JUNE 18
» Possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication were filed from East Broad Street. One gram of methamphetamine ($20) was recovered.
