Arrests
Dec. 16
» Niquanja Shanice Black, 23, of Union Springs was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
» Shanika Christy Lashan Pruitt, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespass third degree.
Dec. 17
» Tanya Lashawn King, 48, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with failing to appear (traffic).
Dec. 18
» Robin Tavares Devose, 31, of Clayton was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree.
» A 13-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
Incident/offense reports
Dec. 16
» Criminal trespass third degree was reported from Old Dale Road.
» Carrying a concealed weapon was filed from North Eufaula Avenue/East Broad Street. A black Browning .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol with brown handgrip ($300) was recovered.
Dec. 17
» Assault second degree was reported from Highland Avenue.
» Harassment was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Dec. 18
» Burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from West Broad Street. A Stihl edger ($180), Stihl weed eater ($150), and a Stihl blower ($150) were reported stolen.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Riverside Drive.
» Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from South TV McCoo Boulevard. One window ($30) was reported damaged
