Arrests

Dec. 16

» Niquanja Shanice Black, 23, of Union Springs was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

» Shanika Christy Lashan Pruitt, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespass third degree.

Dec. 17

» Tanya Lashawn King, 48, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with failing to appear (traffic).

Dec. 18

» Robin Tavares Devose, 31, of Clayton was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree.

» A 13-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.

Incident/offense reports

Dec. 16

» Criminal trespass third degree was reported from Old Dale Road.

» Carrying a concealed weapon was filed from North Eufaula Avenue/East Broad Street. A black Browning .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol with brown handgrip ($300) was recovered.

Dec. 17

» Assault second degree was reported from Highland Avenue.

» Harassment was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

Dec. 18

» Burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from West Broad Street. A Stihl edger ($180), Stihl weed eater ($150), and a Stihl blower ($150) were reported stolen.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Riverside Drive.

» Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from South TV McCoo Boulevard. One window ($30) was reported damaged

