Arrests
Nov. 13
Ashley Hartsford, 21, of Cairo Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 15
Christian Deontay Copeland, 28, of Slocomb was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.
Cynthia Dawn Yeatman, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with harassment.
Nov. 16
Castaneda Fabian, 33, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Nov. 17
Dakota James Wallace, 27, of Robertsdale was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Incident/Offense Reports
Nov. 14
» Recovered property was reported from Cherry Street. A debit card was listed as recovered.
» Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. Cash totaling $10,000 was reported as stolen.
Nov. 15
» Harassment was reported from West Davis Street.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A pair of red, size 10 ½ Jordan Retro P shoes ($200) was reported as stolen.
» Harassing communications was reported from Meadow Lane.
Nov. 16
» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was filed from Boundary Street. Reported as damaged on a Dodge Charger were the driver’s side window ($100), the hood ($100), interior carpet ($100) and the driver’s side mirror ($50).
Nov. 17
» Possession of a controlled substance was reported from Shadow Moss Loop in the Cypress Cove Subdivision. Recovered were two small clear plastic baggies containing white powder.
» An animal bite was reported from Chery Street.
» Discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was filed from McNabb Street. Damage to a driver’s side front window ($250) was reported.
» Discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was filed from McNabb Street. Damage to the front passenger side door above the window ($450) was reported.
» Harassment was reported from Jackson Street.
» Criminal trespass third degree was reported rom Norman Avenue.
» Harassment was filed from Norman Street.
