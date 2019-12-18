Arrests

Dec. 10

» Joe Nathan Jernigan, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500).

Dec. 11

» Willie James Screws, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500).

Dec. 13

» Denise Lashune White, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree.

Dec. 14

» Clayton Barrett Slade, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with intoxication at the residence of another.

Dec. 15

» Timothy Joel Greene, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest.

Incident/Offense reports

Dec. 11

» Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) were filed from Highway 30. Miscellaneous items ($3,300) were reported stolen.

Dec. 12

» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) were filed from Holleman Drive. One black Kel-Tec P-32 automatic pistol ($500) was reported stolen.

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Broad Street. Four liquid Kool-Aid packs and one Hawaiian Punch pack ($20) were recovered.

» Harassing communications was reported from Park Meadows.

Dec. 13

» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Lakeside Drive. One black iPhone 6 ($500) was reported stolen.

» Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Norman Street. A glass window ($100) was reported damaged.

» Theft of services fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Barbour Street. Services/lodging ($487) was reported stolen.

» An unattended death was reported from Ann Drive. One Taurus Millennium 111Pro 9mm pistol ($200) was recovered.

Dec. 14

» An incident report was filed from Winnie Loop Road.

» Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) were filed from Highway 82. One pair of 18th century andirons ($1,500), one brass queen size bed ($1,500), one walnut full size French bed ($1,200), and six dining room chairs ($1,000) were reported stolen.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Paul Lee Parkway.

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Barbour Street. One car license plate ($30) was reported stolen.

» Harassment was reported from Macedonia Drive.

Dec. 15

» An information report was filed from Old Abbeville Road.

» An information report was filed from Cherry Street.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

» An information report was filed from an unknown location.

» Harassment was reported from Norman Street.

