Arrests
Dec. 10
» Joe Nathan Jernigan, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500).
Dec. 11
» Willie James Screws, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500).
Dec. 13
» Denise Lashune White, 29, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree.
Dec. 14
» Clayton Barrett Slade, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with intoxication at the residence of another.
Dec. 15
» Timothy Joel Greene, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest.
Incident/Offense reports
Dec. 11
» Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) were filed from Highway 30. Miscellaneous items ($3,300) were reported stolen.
Dec. 12
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) were filed from Holleman Drive. One black Kel-Tec P-32 automatic pistol ($500) was reported stolen.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Broad Street. Four liquid Kool-Aid packs and one Hawaiian Punch pack ($20) were recovered.
» Harassing communications was reported from Park Meadows.
Dec. 13
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Lakeside Drive. One black iPhone 6 ($500) was reported stolen.
» Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Norman Street. A glass window ($100) was reported damaged.
» Theft of services fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Barbour Street. Services/lodging ($487) was reported stolen.
» An unattended death was reported from Ann Drive. One Taurus Millennium 111Pro 9mm pistol ($200) was recovered.
Dec. 14
» An incident report was filed from Winnie Loop Road.
» Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) were filed from Highway 82. One pair of 18th century andirons ($1,500), one brass queen size bed ($1,500), one walnut full size French bed ($1,200), and six dining room chairs ($1,000) were reported stolen.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Paul Lee Parkway.
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Barbour Street. One car license plate ($30) was reported stolen.
» Harassment was reported from Macedonia Drive.
Dec. 15
» An information report was filed from Old Abbeville Road.
» An information report was filed from Cherry Street.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
» An information report was filed from an unknown location.
» Harassment was reported from Norman Street.
