Arrests

Nov. 7

» Tyree Marcel Anderson, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest.

Nov. 8

» Brandon Slay Vinson, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree-criminal trespass and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Nov. 10

» Napolean Deon Rhymes, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.

» Diego Ocampo Osorio, 22, of Dacula, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.

» Martin U. Zuniga, 23, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

Nov. 11

» Sabrina Marie Riley, 21, of Dothan was arrested and charged with bail jumping second degree.

» Rosalee A. Rosario, 43, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree — criminal mischief and possession of marijuana second degree.

Nov. 12

» Andre Mitchell, 57, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest.

» Christopher Shawn Dykes, 39, of Opelika was arrested and charged with drunkenness or intoxication at a private residence and destruction of property by prisoner.

» Christopher Lee Crumpton, 34, of Ashford was arrested and charged with pedestrian under the influence and disorderly conduct.

Nov. 13

» Ashley Ria Hartsfield, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 14

» Shanika Christy Lashan Pruitt, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with contempt of court/warrant.

Incident/Offense Reports

Nov. 6

» An information report was filed from Bluff Park Apartments.

Nov. 7

» Menacing and burglary first degree was reported from Dogwood Court.

» Animal at large was filed from Old Clayton Road.

Nov. 8

» Domestic violence third degree, criminal trespass third degree, and violation of a domestic violence protection order (second conviction) were reported from Lunsford Street.

» Immediate reports of accidents and property damage were filed from Rivers Avenue.

» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

» Identity theft was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Olympia Drive. Change in the amount of $10 was reported stolen.

Nov. 10

» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was filed from Old Dale Road. A door window ($200) was reported as damaged.

Nov. 11

» Harassing communications were reported from Dr. TV McCoo Blvd.

» Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree and possession of marijuana second degree were filed from Stevens Street. A side window ($200) was reported as damaged. A green leafy substance believed to be marijuana was reported as recovered.

» Possession of marijuana second degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. A glass jar with budded green vegetable matter believed to be marijuana ($25) was listed as recovered.

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Two glass jars with budded green vegetable matter believed to be marijuana ($80), a black grinder with green vegetable matter residue believed to be marijuana ($15), a silver AWS digital scale with green vegetable matter residue believed to be marijuana ($15) and a rolled joint with green vegetable matter residue believed to be marijuana ($2) were reported as recovered.

» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Baltusrol Avenue. A green No Limits bag containing a wallet with old IDs, a waterproof GPS, and other miscellaneous items ($20) were reported as stolen.

» Theft of property third degree ($500 — less than $1,500) and criminal trespass second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Vehicle batteries ($20) were reported as stolen.

Nov. 12

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. A DeWalt Impact Driver kit ($275) was reported as stolen.

» Destruction of property by prisoner was filed from East Barbour Street. A flat screen television ($500) and a security camera ($300) were reported as damaged.

» Harassment was reported from Bluff Park.

» Harassment was reported from Fairlane Drive.

» Possession of a controlled substance was filed from Shadow Moss Loop. Two small clear plastic bags containing a white powder were listed as recovered.

Nov. 13

» An incident report was filed in regards to a vehicle being struck by an animal on South Eufaula Avenue.

» Found property was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Identification cards along with and an EBT card were recovered.

