Arrests

Nov. 20

» Jessica Elesha Ross, 19, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with theft by deception third degree.

Nov. 21

» Lacey W. Raper, 38, of Clayton, was arrested and charged with failure to appear for theft of property fourth degree.

» Latisha Martell Gilbert, 27, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with menacing.

Nov. 25

» Erica Danielle Humbert, 27, of Thomasville, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.

» Dillon Shawn King, 25, of Gainesville, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

Nov. 26

» Amanda Joyce Pearson, 33, of Wetumpka, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

» Calvin James Bussey, 61, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

» Jessica Lanair James, 25, of Georgetown, Georgia, was arrested and charged with failing to appear (traffic).

Incident/Offense Reports

Nov. 21

» Change bills circulating were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A counterfeit $100 bill was recovered.

» Carrying a concealed weapon was filed from Citgo Gas Station on South Eufaula Avenue.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Blvd.

Nov. 25

» Harassment was reported from Southern Plastics on Hummingbird Lane.

» Harassment was filed from Meadow Lane.

» Harassment was reported from Norman Street.

» Harassment was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

» Harassment was reported from Andrews Trailer Park.

» Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and unauthorized use of a vehicle were filed from Old Dale Road. Various automotive parts ($7,000) were reported as stolen.

» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree were filed from Cotton Avenue. Two clear plastic bags containing marijuana and a silver grinder with a red lid and green bottom were recovered.

» A missing person report for a 75-year-old man was filed from Triangle Lane. The man has been located.

» Endangering the welfare of a child was reported from Eufaula Avenue.

Nov. 26

» Domestic violence third degree was filed from Lake Drive.

» An information report was filed from Highland Avenue in regards to a man found deceased.

» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property third degree ($500 — less than $1,500) were reported from Oakland Avenue. A gold watch ($600) was reported as stolen.

» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was filed from Meadow Lane. A strand of chain link fence ($100) was reported as damaged.

» Burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A baby bottle with $2 in U.S. Currency inside was reported as stolen.

» Harassment was reported from Davis Street.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Highway 30 at Casey Drive.

Nov. 27

» Firearms license required was filed from West Broad Street. A Glock 19 Gen 4 ($600) was reported as recovered.

» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Stevens Street.

Nov. 28

» Domestic violence third degree was filed from Lunsford Avenue.

Nov. 29

» An incident report was filed from West Highway 82 in regards to a semi-truck hitting a bald eagle.

» Recovered property was reported from Veterans Boulevard. A red Taurus 9mm pistol ($400), one magazine ($10), and one 9mm bullet ($1) were recovered.

Nov. 30

» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) were filed from Country Club Road. A golf practice net ($300) and four golf poles ($38) were reported damaged. One golf pole flag ($10) was reported stolen.

» Theft of property second degree ($1,500 to $2,500) was filed from Gammage Road. A 3500 Honda generator ($2,300), an impact wrench and sockets ($250), miscellaneous wrenches ($200), and one heavy duty extension cord ($79) were reported stolen.

» Disorderly conduct was reported from Rivers Avenue.

Dec. 1

» Domestic violence second degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Hunters Inlet Road.

» An incident report was filed from Lake Drive in regards to a deer trapped in a fence.

