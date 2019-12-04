Arrests
Nov. 20
» Jessica Elesha Ross, 19, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with theft by deception third degree.
Nov. 21
» Lacey W. Raper, 38, of Clayton, was arrested and charged with failure to appear for theft of property fourth degree.
» Latisha Martell Gilbert, 27, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with menacing.
Nov. 25
» Erica Danielle Humbert, 27, of Thomasville, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
» Dillon Shawn King, 25, of Gainesville, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
Nov. 26
» Amanda Joyce Pearson, 33, of Wetumpka, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
» Calvin James Bussey, 61, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
» Jessica Lanair James, 25, of Georgetown, Georgia, was arrested and charged with failing to appear (traffic).
Incident/Offense Reports
Nov. 21
» Change bills circulating were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A counterfeit $100 bill was recovered.
» Carrying a concealed weapon was filed from Citgo Gas Station on South Eufaula Avenue.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Blvd.
Nov. 25
» Harassment was reported from Southern Plastics on Hummingbird Lane.
» Harassment was filed from Meadow Lane.
» Harassment was reported from Norman Street.
» Harassment was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
» Harassment was reported from Andrews Trailer Park.
» Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and unauthorized use of a vehicle were filed from Old Dale Road. Various automotive parts ($7,000) were reported as stolen.
» Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree were filed from Cotton Avenue. Two clear plastic bags containing marijuana and a silver grinder with a red lid and green bottom were recovered.
» A missing person report for a 75-year-old man was filed from Triangle Lane. The man has been located.
» Endangering the welfare of a child was reported from Eufaula Avenue.
Nov. 26
» Domestic violence third degree was filed from Lake Drive.
» An information report was filed from Highland Avenue in regards to a man found deceased.
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property third degree ($500 — less than $1,500) were reported from Oakland Avenue. A gold watch ($600) was reported as stolen.
» Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) was filed from Meadow Lane. A strand of chain link fence ($100) was reported as damaged.
» Burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A baby bottle with $2 in U.S. Currency inside was reported as stolen.
» Harassment was reported from Davis Street.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Highway 30 at Casey Drive.
Nov. 27
» Firearms license required was filed from West Broad Street. A Glock 19 Gen 4 ($600) was reported as recovered.
» Domestic violence third degree was reported from Stevens Street.
Nov. 28
» Domestic violence third degree was filed from Lunsford Avenue.
Nov. 29
» An incident report was filed from West Highway 82 in regards to a semi-truck hitting a bald eagle.
» Recovered property was reported from Veterans Boulevard. A red Taurus 9mm pistol ($400), one magazine ($10), and one 9mm bullet ($1) were recovered.
Nov. 30
» Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) were filed from Country Club Road. A golf practice net ($300) and four golf poles ($38) were reported damaged. One golf pole flag ($10) was reported stolen.
» Theft of property second degree ($1,500 to $2,500) was filed from Gammage Road. A 3500 Honda generator ($2,300), an impact wrench and sockets ($250), miscellaneous wrenches ($200), and one heavy duty extension cord ($79) were reported stolen.
» Disorderly conduct was reported from Rivers Avenue.
Dec. 1
» Domestic violence second degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Hunters Inlet Road.
» An incident report was filed from Lake Drive in regards to a deer trapped in a fence.
